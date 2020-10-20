Connecticut receives federal disaster declarations due to drought conditions

The designation allows farmers in the state to apply for certain disaster assistance from the Farm Service Agency, such as emergency loans for production losses.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont announced Tuesday that State of Connecticut has received disaster declarations as a result of the ongoing drought.

According to a release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the declarations following the drought's negative impact on the region’s farm industry.

The designation allows farmers in the state to apply for certain disaster assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), such as emergency loans.

Officials say the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator are all considered for disaster assistance.

“Connecticut has been experiencing drought conditions for several months now, and our local farmers are feeling the negative impact from production losses,” Governor Lamont said. “I appreciate the USDA for approving this designation, and I encourage any farmers to contact their local FSA office and apply for assistance.”

Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said the USDA’s disaster declaration will help Connecticut farmers mitigate the losses and additional expenses incurred due to the drought.

“The impacts have been widespread throughout the state as producers worked to keep fields irrigated, hauled in water when wells went dry, and experienced significant losses of food production and livestock crops,” Hurlburt added.

According to the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, the drought status for Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties has been increased to Stage 3.

Middlesex and Litchfield counties remain at Stage 2, while Fairfield and New Haven Counties are at Stage 1.

The highest drought stage as specified by the Connecticut Drought Preparedness and Response Plan is Stage 5, officials said.