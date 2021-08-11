Breaking Barriers | Connecticut's two female police chiefs speak about leading departments in a male-dominated profession

New Haven acting police Chief Renee Dominquez and Bridgeport acting police Chief Rebecca Garcia open up about what pushed them to rise to the top.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Police departments across the country have been under scrutiny, which has resulted in mass retirements or career changes.

Two of Connecticut's largest police departments - Bridgeport and New Haven - have chosen to steady their ships with women at the helm.

New Haven's acting police chief, Renee Dominguez, said she wanted to become a cop ever since watching actress Heather Locklear play one on the television series "TJ Hooker."

"It was really the only depiction of a female police officer I could remember at the time," said Dominguez, who became acting chief last March.

Bridgeport's Rebeca Garcia, also an acting chief, was inspired by her brother, a Bridgeport officer, and a desire for a career change.

"I worked for a Fortune 500 company, and I got bored with the power suits, high heels and sitting being behind a desk," Garcia said.

But, even with crime and scrutiny of departments on the rise, neither feels any extra pressure of being a female chief in a male-dominated profession.

"I think overall policing has changed especially over 20 years," Dominguez said. "So, the women before me allowed me to be sitting in this seat now without the opposition."

Dominguez is in line to become New Haven's first official female chief, and she said starting policing at the age of 21 helped.

"I think it allowed me to kind of like take in every experience I had, take in every person who tried to teach me something and allowed me to really grow in my career," she said.

Garcia was sworn in as the acting chief after then Bridgeport chief Armando Perez was arrested for rigging the selection process for naming a chief. He now sits in a federal prison in West Virginia, with his sentence due to end next spring.

"It put a breach of public trust for our police department, and you know officers took a hit as well," Garcia said.

Since she was sworn in as a Bridgeport police officer on October 7, 1991, Garcia has had a goal.

"I had said I am going to be the first female Hispanic police chief in the city," she recalled proudly.

One of the keys to her ascension, she said, is her empathy.

"I care about people," she said. "I care about those that may not have a voice. Those that need us to help them."

Dominguez said one of the challenges as chief is balancing her work duties with being a wife and the mother of two young daughters.

"Sometimes I feel like I’ve had to be on all day," Dominguez said. "I have to really make sure that I am number one being present and to being patient."

She actively recruits women into policing, an effort assisted by the nationwide 30 by 30 initiative.

"So, by 2030 that police departments are 30% women," said Dominguez.

"I always tell the females 'come on let’s do this,'" Garcia said, with a smile.

Both chiefs say doing a ride-along, touring a police department and speaking with other female cops might just persuade you to give the profession a shot.

Garcia and Dominguez both contend departments that become more gender diverse will likely have more success because of the distinct qualities men and women bring to the job.

