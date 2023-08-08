Connecticut firefighters headed to fight Montana wildfires

During the multi-week deployment, the crew will primarily work in western Montana.

HARTFORD, Conn — Sixteen members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew left early Tuesday headed west to fight fires in Montana according to DEEP officials.

It is the latest crew from Connecticut that has traveled for a multi week deployment. The crew will primarily work in western Montana.

“Our brave firefighters once again make Connecticut proud as they head far from home to help battle wildfires, this time in Montana’s Rocky Mountains,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “We are so grateful for their selfless courage as they take time away from friends and family. We wish them and all the responding firefighters well and look forward to their safe returns.”

The CIFC members who deployed include 12 people from Connecticut, among them three full-time DEEP staff members. The remainder of the crew is composed of volunteers from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York. A Connecticut crew member is also supervising the administrative and financial responsibilities for the deployment. The Connecticut firefighters deployed are from the following towns:

Cheshire

Coventry

East Berlin

Enfield

Lebanon

Milford

Norwich

Stratford

Tolland

Crews that fight wildfires must receive specialized training. Crews from the state have been deployed to Canada as well this year. Costs will be reimbursed by the U.S. Forest Service.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

