A touch of spring: The Connecticut Flower and Garden Show blooms at Convention Center

Crowds came from New England and New York

HARTFORD, Conn. — The 40th Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show continues this weekend, bringing a burst of color to the Capital City.

"I love it. It’s spring fever and I love to look at all the exhibits and buy plants," said Debi Stavola of Ellington, who visited the show at the Connecticut Convention Center on Saturday.

“We have become the largest flower and garden show in New England. We are not a home show, we are a flower and gardens. We have people from Portland, Maine, Upstate New York calling in trying to get here. New Jersey, New York, so we do draw from all over," said Show Producer Kristie Gonsalves.

Gonsalves also highlighted the economic impact of the event.

"My exhibitors have hotel rooms, they’re buying food downtown. They’re spending their money here. We are also all small local family businesses," said Gonsalves.

The event features expansive live gardens, aisles of booths, non-stop seminars and demonstrations with creative, expert and practical ideas for homeowners.

People also took in large landscape exhibits, like the one from Henry Gresczyk that won Best of Show.

“It’s flattering and overwhelming. You work so hard for this, grinding every day and night. To finally have the payoff, to see the kids enjoying it is special," said Gresczyk of Gresczyk Farms.

The crowd was very grateful to be back after the pandemic canceled the event last year.



“I got dressed-up to come out. I’m really excited," said Stavola.

Sunday is the final day of the Connecticut Flower and Garden Show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $16 if you buy online or $20 at the door.

