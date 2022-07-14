Connecticut Foodshare continues collab with Camp Courant

The summer of 2022 marks the fourth year Connecticut Foodshare has stepped in to help the families of children at Camp Courant.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Summer is in full swing at Hartford’s Camp Courant – the oldest and largest free summer camp in the country where 750 kids are enjoying an escape from the inner city.

This year, Camp Courant has continued working with Connecticut Foodshare to assist campers and their families who might be food insecure during the summer months.

Every Thursday, a Foodshare truck drives to the camp off Batterson Park Road in Farmington where volunteers and staffers unload pallets of food, including peanut butter, jelly, fresh plums and Campbell’s Soup, which are then broken down into personal bags and given to campers to take home.

“The kids need it, Foodshare comes in and gives packages of food that we bundle up… and they go out to campers, so they have food for the weekend,” said Corrianne Chipello, the executive director of Camp Courant.

“While these kids are coming here for camp every single day there is no reason why we can’t address food insecurity for them as well,” said Jason Jakubowski, the CEO of Connecticut Foodshare.

“With inflation, the cost of food has gone up astronomically so to continue this partnership and still be able to donate to all of our families – it goes to show the strength of Foodshare and Camp Courant,” Chipello added.

