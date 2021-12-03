Connecticut gas prices still on the rise, just above the national average

Officials say drivers across the state are paying seven cents more than last week, 27 cents more than last month, and 38 cents more than this time last year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gas prices in Connecticut continue to trend upward.

According to AAA, the state's average price is currently $2.84, making Connecticut's fuel just above the national average of $2.83 per gallon.

Officials say drivers across the state are paying seven cents more than last week, 27 cents more than last month, and 38 cents more than this time last year.

"Market optimism about crude demand recovery continues to push crude prices higher," Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford said. "As vaccines continue to rollout and optimism grows, the market is likely to continue seeing higher crude prices. Crude will likely the end week higher despite EIA’s latest weekly report revealing that crude inventories have increased."

Here is a look at the price of gas across Connecticut as of March.

Bridgeport - $2.89, up six cents since last week

Hartford - $2.81, up seven cents since last week

New Haven/Meriden - $2.81, up eight cents since last week

Norwich/New London - $2.88, up eight cents since last week

AAA says if these trends continue alongside higher crude prices, drivers can expect pump prices to increase through the weekend.

