Connecticut gives $9M to arts groups to help during outbreak

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Connecticut will be giving $9 million in grants to more than 150 nonprofit arts organizations including theaters and symphonies to help them offset losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the grants Monday, saying the funding is coming from aid the state received from the federal CARES Act. The groups get a $5,000 base grant, and the state matches 50% of any funds they raise.

Three organizations will be getting more than $500,000: the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, the Hartford Stage in Hartford, and the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam.

“Connecticut’s arts community provides an incredible amount of good for our state and supports thousands of jobs,” Governor Lamont said. “Like nearly every segment of our communities, many of nonprofit arts organizations are struggling to recover from its impact. These grants will provide some needed support so that these groups can continue providing the services in our state that on which many depend.”

The recipients are as follows:

1214 Foundation (aka NewArts), Newtown, $11,700

ACT of Connecticut, Ridgefield, $221,000

ActUp Theater, Hartford, $12,700

American Baroque Orchestra, North Haven, $5,000

Amity Teen Center, Woodbridge, $11,500

Architecture Resource Center, New Haven, $7,700

ARTFARM, Middletown, $7,100

Artists Collective, Hartford, $14,700

Artreach, Norwich, $9,400

Arts Escape, Southbury, $6,800

Arts for Learning Connecticut, Hamden, $57,400

ASAP!, Washington Depot, $52,100

BackCountry Concerts (aka BackCountry Jazz), Greenwich, $31,400

Ballet Theatre Company, West Hartford, $18,700

Broadway Method Academy, Fairfield, $8,600

Brookfield Craft Center, Brookfield, $43,200

Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts Center, Middletown, $8,600

CAPA/Shubert Theatre, New Haven, $118,800

Cappella Cantorum, Madison, $6,900

CAST Children’s Theater, Manchester, $15,700

Center Stage Theatre, Shelton, $32,100

Charter Oak Performing Arts (aka Connecticut Gay Men's Chorus), New Haven, $10,000

Community Music School, Centerbrook, $19,900

CONCORA, Hartford, $14,000

Connecticut Academy for the Arts, Torrington, $9,700

Connecticut Ballet, Hartford, $18,200

Connecticut Chamber Choir, Trumbull, $5,600

Connecticut Dance School, Fairfield, $9,700

Connecticut Hurricanes Drum & Bugle Corps, Seymour, $11,300

Connecticut Players Foundation (aka Long Wharf Theatre), New Haven, $551,400

Connecticut Valley Symphony Orchestra, Windsor, $6,700

Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, New Britain, $18,100

Creative Arts Workshop, New Haven, $77,300

Crescendo, Lakeville, $7,600

Crystal Theatre, Norwalk, $9,000

Cuatro Puntos, Hartford, $17,100

Curtain Call, Stamford, $81,300

Danbury Music Centre, Danbury, $38,000

Darien Arts Center, Darien, $41,700

Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Bridgeport, $39,200

Eastern Connecticut Ballet, East Lyme, $21,600

Eastern Connecticut Symphony, New London, $56,700

Eli Whitney Workshop, Hamden, $84,000

Elm Shakespeare Company, New Haven, $45,200

Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Waterford, $376,200

Fairfield County Children's Choir, Fairfield, $8,100

Fairfield Theatre Company, Fairfield, $106,400

Farmington Valley Arts Center, Avon, $15,400

Five Points Center for the Visual Arts, Torrington, $42,700

Flock Theatre, New London, $59,600

Friends of Madison Youth, Madison, $5,800

Friends of the Levitt Pavilion, Westport, $55,200

Garde Arts Center, New London, $182,800

Goodspeed Opera House Foundation, East Haddam, $532,100

Greater Bridgeport Symphony, Bridgeport $43,000

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras, Fairfield, $44,400

Greater Middletown Chorale, Middletown, $13,800

Greenwich Art Society, Greenwich, $11,500

Greenwich Arts Council, Greenwich, $14,000

Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, Greenwich, $19,300

Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children's Theater, West Cornwall, $6,300

Guilford Art Center, Guilford, $63,300

HartBeat Ensemble, Hartford, $23,700

Hartford Artisans Weaving Center, Hartford, $26,600

Hartford Chorale, Hartford, $15,100

Hartford Performs, Hartford, $72,100

Hartford Stage , Hartford, $542,200

Hartford Symphony Orchestra, Hartford, $326,600

Horace Bushnell Memorial Hall Corporation, Hartford, $480,900

Hygienic Art, New London, $13,700

INTEMPO, Stamford, $63,600

Ivoryton Playhouse, Ivoryton, $125,900

JIB Productions (aka Play With Your Food), Westport, $11,900

Judy Dworin Performance Project, Hartford, $37,000

Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, Old Saybrook, $111,300

Klein Memorial Auditorium Foundation, Bridgeport, $58,500

Landmark Community Theatre, Thomaston, $29,900

Legacy Theatre, Branford, $17,700

Litchfield Performing Arts, Litchfield, $26,100

Little Theatre of Manchester, Manchester, $30,800

Lyme Academy of Fine Arts, Old Lyme, $23,200

Madison Lyric Stage, Madison, $12,200

Main Street Ballet Company, Woodbury, $6,200

Mariachi Academy of New England, Hartford, $7,200

Maurice C. La Grua Center, Stonington, $38,000

Milford Arts Council, Milford, $24,700

MOCA WESTPORT, Westport, $97,700

Music Haven, New Haven, $101,100

Music Mountain, Falls Village, $23,000

Music on the Hill, Wilton, $13,200

Music Theatre of Connecticut, Norwalk, $44,600

Mystic Ballet, Stonington, $48,000

Neighborhood Music School, New Haven, $166,900

Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County, Bridgeport, $30,900

New Canaan Society for the Arts (aka Carriage Barn Arts Center), New Canaan, $15,600

New Haven Ballet, New Haven, $13,900

New Haven Chorale, New Haven, $30,200

New Haven Symphony Orchestra, New Haven, $219,300

Newington Children's Theatre Company, Newington, $8,300

Norwalk Symphony Society, Norwalk, $25,100

Norwalk Youth Symphony, Norwalk, $14,600

Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, Torrington, $31,000

Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra, Bristol, $10,000

Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater, Middletown, $28,900

Open Arts Alliance, Greenwich, $9,700

Opera House Players, Enfield, $6,000

Opera Theater of Connecticut, Clinton, $9,100

Our House Meriden, Meriden, $7,600

Palace Theater Group, Waterbury, $149,700

Pantochino Productions, Milford, $13,000

Pilobolus, Washington Depot, $97,300

Playhouse Theatre Group, West Hartford, $74,500

Real Art Ways, Hartford, $153,700

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, Ridgefield, $30,400

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, Ridgefield, $14,300

Ridgefield Playhouse for Movies and the Performing Arts, Ridgefield, $186,400

Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, Ridgefield, $25,000

Ridgefield Workshop for the Performing Arts (aka Ridgefield Theater Barn), Ridgefield, $16,300

Rowayton Arts Center, Norwalk, $17,300

Seven Angels Theatre, Waterbury, $37,000

Shakesperience Productions, Waterbury, $26,200

Sherman Chamber Ensemble, New Milford, $8,600

Sherman Players, Sherman, $6,300

Silvermine Guild of Artists, New Canaan, $57,900

Simsbury Performing Arts Center, Simsbury, $19,000

Sonia Plumb Dance Company, Hartford, $21,600

Southington Community Cultural Arts, Southington, $36,200

Square Foot Theatre Company, Wallingford, $9,500

Stamford Center for the Arts, Stamford, $50,000

Stamford Symphony, Stamford, $185,600

Stamford Young Artists Philharmonic, Old Greenwich, $6,600

Summer Theatre of New Canaan, New Canaan, $46,600

Thames Valley Music School, New London, $11,200

TheaterWorks Hartford, Hartford, $264,900

Theatre of Northeastern Connecticut (aka The Bradley Playhouse), Putnam, $17,800

Thrown Stone Theatre Company, Ridgefield, $5,900

Treetops Chamber Music Society, Stamford, $8,100

Tri State Center for the Arts, Sharon, $58,900

Trinity-on-Main, New Britain, $13,900

Vernon Community Arts Center (aka Arts Center East), Vernon, $9,500

Village Center for the Arts, New Milford, $16,600

Voice of Art, Cheshire, $7,700

Wall Street Theater, Norwalk, $6,800

Wallingford Community Theatre, Wallingford, $8,400

Warner Theatre, Torrington, $193,600

Waterbury Ballet Company (aka Brass City Ballet), Middlebury, $14,300

Waterbury Symphony Orchestra, Waterbury, $57,000

Wesleyan Potters, Middletown, $15,800

West Hartford Art League, West Hartford, $18,400

Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra, Ridgefield, $14,900

Westport Community Theatre, Westport, $5,500

Westport Country Playhouse, Westport, $365,800

Whitney Players, Hamden, $11,100

Writer's Block Ink, New London, $11,100