Connecticut gives $9M to arts groups to help during outbreak

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Connecticut will be giving $9 million in grants to more than 150 nonprofit arts organizations including theaters and symphonies to help them offset losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the grants Monday, saying the funding is coming from aid the state received from the federal CARES Act. The groups get a $5,000 base grant, and the state matches 50% of any funds they raise.
Three organizations will be getting more than $500,000: the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, the Hartford Stage in Hartford, and the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam.
“Connecticut’s arts community provides an incredible amount of good for our state and supports thousands of jobs,” Governor Lamont said. “Like nearly every segment of our communities, many of nonprofit arts organizations are struggling to recover from its impact. These grants will provide some needed support so that these groups can continue providing the services in our state that on which many depend.”
The recipients are as follows:
1214 Foundation (aka NewArts), Newtown, $11,700
ACT of Connecticut, Ridgefield, $221,000
ActUp Theater, Hartford, $12,700
American Baroque Orchestra, North Haven, $5,000
Amity Teen Center, Woodbridge, $11,500
Architecture Resource Center, New Haven, $7,700
ARTFARM, Middletown, $7,100
Artists Collective, Hartford, $14,700
Artreach, Norwich, $9,400
Arts Escape, Southbury, $6,800
Arts for Learning Connecticut, Hamden, $57,400
ASAP!, Washington Depot, $52,100
BackCountry Concerts (aka BackCountry Jazz), Greenwich, $31,400
Ballet Theatre Company, West Hartford, $18,700
Broadway Method Academy, Fairfield, $8,600
Brookfield Craft Center, Brookfield, $43,200
Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts Center, Middletown, $8,600
CAPA/Shubert Theatre, New Haven, $118,800
Cappella Cantorum, Madison, $6,900
CAST Children’s Theater, Manchester, $15,700
Center Stage Theatre, Shelton, $32,100
Charter Oak Performing Arts (aka Connecticut Gay Men's Chorus), New Haven, $10,000
Community Music School, Centerbrook, $19,900
CONCORA, Hartford, $14,000
Connecticut Academy for the Arts, Torrington, $9,700
Connecticut Ballet, Hartford, $18,200
Connecticut Chamber Choir, Trumbull, $5,600
Connecticut Dance School, Fairfield, $9,700
Connecticut Hurricanes Drum & Bugle Corps, Seymour, $11,300
Connecticut Players Foundation (aka Long Wharf Theatre), New Haven, $551,400
Connecticut Valley Symphony Orchestra, Windsor, $6,700
Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, New Britain, $18,100
Creative Arts Workshop, New Haven, $77,300
Crescendo, Lakeville, $7,600
Crystal Theatre, Norwalk, $9,000
Cuatro Puntos, Hartford, $17,100
Curtain Call, Stamford, $81,300
Danbury Music Centre, Danbury, $38,000
Darien Arts Center, Darien, $41,700
Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Bridgeport, $39,200
Eastern Connecticut Ballet, East Lyme, $21,600
Eastern Connecticut Symphony, New London, $56,700
Eli Whitney Workshop, Hamden, $84,000
Elm Shakespeare Company, New Haven, $45,200
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Waterford, $376,200
Fairfield County Children's Choir, Fairfield, $8,100
Fairfield Theatre Company, Fairfield, $106,400
Farmington Valley Arts Center, Avon, $15,400
Five Points Center for the Visual Arts, Torrington, $42,700
Flock Theatre, New London, $59,600
Friends of Madison Youth, Madison, $5,800
Friends of the Levitt Pavilion, Westport, $55,200
Garde Arts Center, New London, $182,800
Goodspeed Opera House Foundation, East Haddam, $532,100
Greater Bridgeport Symphony, Bridgeport $43,000
Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras, Fairfield, $44,400
Greater Middletown Chorale, Middletown, $13,800
Greenwich Art Society, Greenwich, $11,500
Greenwich Arts Council, Greenwich, $14,000
Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, Greenwich, $19,300
Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children's Theater, West Cornwall, $6,300
Guilford Art Center, Guilford, $63,300
HartBeat Ensemble, Hartford, $23,700
Hartford Artisans Weaving Center, Hartford, $26,600
Hartford Chorale, Hartford, $15,100
Hartford Performs, Hartford, $72,100
Hartford Stage , Hartford, $542,200
Hartford Symphony Orchestra, Hartford, $326,600
Horace Bushnell Memorial Hall Corporation, Hartford, $480,900
Hygienic Art, New London, $13,700
INTEMPO, Stamford, $63,600
Ivoryton Playhouse, Ivoryton, $125,900
JIB Productions (aka Play With Your Food), Westport, $11,900
Judy Dworin Performance Project, Hartford, $37,000
Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, Old Saybrook, $111,300
Klein Memorial Auditorium Foundation, Bridgeport, $58,500
Landmark Community Theatre, Thomaston, $29,900
Legacy Theatre, Branford, $17,700
Litchfield Performing Arts, Litchfield, $26,100
Little Theatre of Manchester, Manchester, $30,800
Lyme Academy of Fine Arts, Old Lyme, $23,200
Madison Lyric Stage, Madison, $12,200
Main Street Ballet Company, Woodbury, $6,200
Mariachi Academy of New England, Hartford, $7,200
Maurice C. La Grua Center, Stonington, $38,000
Milford Arts Council, Milford, $24,700
MOCA WESTPORT, Westport, $97,700
Music Haven, New Haven, $101,100
Music Mountain, Falls Village, $23,000
Music on the Hill, Wilton, $13,200
Music Theatre of Connecticut, Norwalk, $44,600
Mystic Ballet, Stonington, $48,000
Neighborhood Music School, New Haven, $166,900
Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County, Bridgeport, $30,900
New Canaan Society for the Arts (aka Carriage Barn Arts Center), New Canaan, $15,600
New Haven Ballet, New Haven, $13,900
New Haven Chorale, New Haven, $30,200
New Haven Symphony Orchestra, New Haven, $219,300
Newington Children's Theatre Company, Newington, $8,300
Norwalk Symphony Society, Norwalk, $25,100
Norwalk Youth Symphony, Norwalk, $14,600
Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, Torrington, $31,000
Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra, Bristol, $10,000
Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater, Middletown, $28,900
Open Arts Alliance, Greenwich, $9,700
Opera House Players, Enfield, $6,000
Opera Theater of Connecticut, Clinton, $9,100
Our House Meriden, Meriden, $7,600
Palace Theater Group, Waterbury, $149,700
Pantochino Productions, Milford, $13,000
Pilobolus, Washington Depot, $97,300
Playhouse Theatre Group, West Hartford, $74,500
Real Art Ways, Hartford, $153,700
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, Ridgefield, $30,400
Ridgefield Guild of Artists, Ridgefield, $14,300
Ridgefield Playhouse for Movies and the Performing Arts, Ridgefield, $186,400
Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, Ridgefield, $25,000
Ridgefield Workshop for the Performing Arts (aka Ridgefield Theater Barn), Ridgefield, $16,300
Rowayton Arts Center, Norwalk, $17,300
Seven Angels Theatre, Waterbury, $37,000
Shakesperience Productions, Waterbury, $26,200
Sherman Chamber Ensemble, New Milford, $8,600
Sherman Players, Sherman, $6,300
Silvermine Guild of Artists, New Canaan, $57,900
Simsbury Performing Arts Center, Simsbury, $19,000
Sonia Plumb Dance Company, Hartford, $21,600
Southington Community Cultural Arts, Southington, $36,200
Square Foot Theatre Company, Wallingford, $9,500
Stamford Center for the Arts, Stamford, $50,000
Stamford Symphony, Stamford, $185,600
Stamford Young Artists Philharmonic, Old Greenwich, $6,600
Summer Theatre of New Canaan, New Canaan, $46,600
Thames Valley Music School, New London, $11,200
TheaterWorks Hartford, Hartford, $264,900
Theatre of Northeastern Connecticut (aka The Bradley Playhouse), Putnam, $17,800
Thrown Stone Theatre Company, Ridgefield, $5,900
Treetops Chamber Music Society, Stamford, $8,100
Tri State Center for the Arts, Sharon, $58,900
Trinity-on-Main, New Britain, $13,900
Vernon Community Arts Center (aka Arts Center East), Vernon, $9,500
Village Center for the Arts, New Milford, $16,600
Voice of Art, Cheshire, $7,700
Wall Street Theater, Norwalk, $6,800
Wallingford Community Theatre, Wallingford, $8,400
Warner Theatre, Torrington, $193,600
Waterbury Ballet Company (aka Brass City Ballet), Middlebury, $14,300
Waterbury Symphony Orchestra, Waterbury, $57,000
Wesleyan Potters, Middletown, $15,800
West Hartford Art League, West Hartford, $18,400
Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra, Ridgefield, $14,900
Westport Community Theatre, Westport, $5,500
Westport Country Playhouse, Westport, $365,800
Whitney Players, Hamden, $11,100
Writer's Block Ink, New London, $11,100
