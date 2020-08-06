Watch Live @ 4PM: Gov. Lamont holds briefing to address coronavirus response across Connecticut

This meeting follows days of protests across the state of Connecticut. Sunday, protests were seen in Hamden, West Hartford and in Manchester.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a Monday afternoon briefing on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

The governor's briefing comes after an earlier meeting with the Connecticut Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force, which follows days of protests across the state of Connecticut. Sunday, protests were seen in Hamden, West Hartford where Black Lives Matters protesters marched through downtown to town hall and in Manchester. People in Manchester marched from Charter Oak Park to Town Hall, then to the police department.

Meanwhile, hundreds, if not thousands, were expected to pay their respects to George Floyd in Houston over the next two days. A public viewing is scheduled for Monday afternoon, and a private funeral service is set for Tuesday.