Gov. Lamont: Protesters want accountability and I'll be will working with law enforcement to ensure that happens

HARTFORD, Conn — During Governor Ned Lamont’s daily briefing Tuesday, FOX61 asked the Governor what his administration is specifically doing to address the concerns of protesters around Connecticut.

Governor Lamont said protesters want accountability and that he will be working with State Police and district attorney offices to make sure that police are held accountable and ensuring that they are working for their communities. He also says he wants people to look at their governments and see people like them representing them. That’s why he’s concentrated on trying to have a diverse administration.

FOX61 also asked New Haven Police Chief Tony Reyes about the efforts the police department are making to address community concerns. New Haven has had a history of community policing that has been successful in the past building relationships with the community.