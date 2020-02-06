Gov. Lamont: Protesters want accountability and I'll be will working with law enforcement to ensure that happens

HARTFORD, Conn — During Governor Ned Lamont’s daily briefing Tuesday, FOX61 asked the Governor what his administration is specifically doing to address the concerns of protesters around Connecticut.
Governor Lamont said protesters want accountability and that he will be working with State Police and district attorney offices to make sure that police are held accountable and ensuring that they are working for their communities. He also says he wants people to look at their governments and see people like them representing them. That’s why he’s concentrated on trying to have a diverse administration.
FOX61 also asked New Haven Police Chief Tony Reyes about the efforts the police department are making to address community concerns. New Haven has had a history of community policing that has been successful in the past building relationships with the community.
Chief Reyes says those developed relationships are helping to address the present concerns from protesters. He also says he’s noticed a lot of the protesters are young people. He is working with the leaders of those youth groups to have a behind-closed-doors meetings to listen to their concerns and what they want to see done.
RELATED: “A together moment” | Emergency Services and Management spokesperson Brian Foley discusses protests and police/community relations