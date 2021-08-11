Connecticut governor, lieutenant governor file paperwork ahead of next year's election

Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz would be his running mate if he ran again for office.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It appears that Gov. Ned Lamont could potentially be running for another term as governor of the state of Connecticut.

The governor was asked Monday about his plans to potentially run for re-election in 2022. His response:

"I filed the paperwork today, which facilitates our getting into a political campaign."

Lamont added that he will make up his mind formally in the months to come, but filing the paperwork ensures he is prepared.

"Let's get this thing going,'" he said, speaking at a news conference about upgrades to the rail branch in Waterbury on Monday.

If re-elected, Lamont, a former businessman from Greenwich, would begin his second term as governor in 2023.

In addition, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz also announced she filed the same initial paperwork. Both are now able to move forward with starting up a candidate committee, which the lieutenant governor clarified is not an exploratory committee.

Lamont confirmed Bysiewicz would be his running mate, if he ran again for office.

The 67-year-old said he loves the jo band believes he and Bysiewicz, are making a difference and that the state is much better off today than it was four years ago.

Lamont told CNN last month that he would likely decide by the end of the year whether he would seek a second term in 2022.

No formal announcement has been made just yet.

