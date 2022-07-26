Lamont's communication director to step down next month

Gov. Ned Lamont said Reiss is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Reiss is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector. His last day will be on Friday, Aug. 5.

He joined the Lamont administration in July 2019. Before that, he was with NBC Connecticut as their chief political correspondent.

Lamont praised Reiss for being an "enormous benefit" to his administration and is "grateful for his counsel over these last three years", especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Particularly when it came to the state’s response and communications regarding the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Max has been a passionate guiding force and a committed public servant," Lamont said. "He is incredibly focused at everything he does, and he has become a close friend and collaborator. I thank him for everything he has provided to me and the dedicated team in our office.”

"My time in state government has been rewarding in significant ways, and I have been blown away by the impressive work of our agencies and state employees who work on behalf of our residents each day," Reiss said in a statement, continuing, "I am thankful to Governor Ned Lamont for his belief in me and allowing me to support him and this administration over these past three years.”

A new communications director has not yet been named.

