CT governor, wife test negative after holiday party guests test positive for COVID-19

The Lamonts were told that a "small number of attendees" tested positive, according to the governor's Director of Communications Max Reiss.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and first lady Annie Lamont both tested negative several times after being informed that a few guests who attended their annual holiday gathering earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19.

Director of Communications for the governor Max Reiss confirmed this to FOX61 Thursday evening.

On Dec. 11, the Lamonts held their annual holiday party at their private residence, Reiss said. All guests were required to provide proof of full vaccination and present a negative COVID-19 test, according to Reiss.

The next week, the Lamonts were told that a "small number of attendees" tested positive. The couple had tested regularly and tested negative in each instance since the event, Reiss said.

Reiss added that the governor has been at several public events before and after the holiday gathering, even attending gatherings that had hundreds of people in attendance.

Lamont continues to urge everyone to be vaccinated and boosted, Reiss said.

"He has more confidence in events he attends where he knows the vast majority of those people are vaccinated," Reiss said of Lamont.

