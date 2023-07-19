Lamont signs new laws protecting reproductive rights

These pieces of legislation were passed during the legislative session earlier this year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed a series of state laws that are aimed to protect reproductive rights Wednesday as the nation continues to navigate either gaining or revoking access to abortion and contraception after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June 2022.

These news laws were passed during Connecticut's legislative session earlier this year.

One law, Public Act 23-128, protects medical providers from "adverse actions" another state may enforce. Licensed medical providers in Connecticut are protected from their license being revoked, suspended, or denied renewal if they provide reproductive services to patients, including those who come to Connecticut from a state where that care is illegal.

Access to birth control without the need to visit a doctor first is now legal in Connecticut through Public Act 23-52. Pharmacists are now able to prescribe birth control as long as they have completed an accredited education training program for prescribing hormonal contraceptives and emergency contraception.

The governor's office said this law is "effective upon passage, pending the adoption of updated regulations from the Department of Consumer Protection."

Public colleges in Connecticut will be able to increase access to reproductive care for their students through Public Act 23-41. These institutions, which includes UConn, have until Jan. 1, 2024, to come up with a plan to address the needs of student reproductive health care, which includes contraception, abortion, and gender-affirming care. Students attending a public college in Connecticut who are from a state where these services are banned will be able to use these services.

The privacy of health data that are stored and accessed online will be protected through Public Act 23-56.

“Now more than ever, it is important for state elected officials across our country to stand by the residents we represent and enact laws that protect their rights to make their own reproductive decisions,” Lamont said in a statement. “This is an issue of freedom, and the people of Connecticut can rest assured that we are doing everything in our ability to protect their reproductive rights. These new laws we’re enacting further safeguard the rights of all persons in Connecticut to access an abortion and the contraceptive care they choose.”

The governor's office affirms that it remains committed to protecting the right to reproductive health care and keeping it legal, safe, and accessible in the state.

