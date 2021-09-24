x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Leaf peeping and Halloween events across CT

Fall is here so grab your sweaters and pumpkin spice latte and go out leaf-peeping, or maybe take a walking ghost tour in CT!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Editor's note: Video above originally aired October 30, 2020

The leaves are changing while the air grows colder. Halloween decorations plastered on every store's wall accompany display stands of hundreds of pounds of candy. 

Fall is back in New England, and it's time to celebrate! Looking for a fun activity in the next few weeks? Grab your pumpkin spice latte and get going!

First things first is a foliage drive because what is fall without seeing bright orange and red trees against classic New England colonial architecture? 

CT Visit highlights seven loops that can be made to see beautiful foliage and breathtaking sights! The loops take you into every county in the state, including the Litchfield Hills, the Quiet Corner, and even down to the coast!

Check out the foliage loops here. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

As we get closer to Halloween, ghost tours and haunted trails provide an easy thrill! 

Here are some haunted trails in Connecticut to check out. Be sure to check if there are any warnings or age restrictions:

Trail of Terror in Wallingford

Nightmare Acres in South Windsor

Harrybrooke Haunted Trail in New Milford

The Haunted Isle in East Haven

Rails to the Darkside in East Windsor

Benson's Beware Haunted Woods Walk in Thompson

Six Flags Fright Fest in Agawam, Massachusetts

Lake Compounce Halloween in Bristol

Legends of Fear in Shelton

RELATED: Get paid $1,300 to monitor your heart rate while watching scary movies

Connecticut has no shortage of ghost stories and rumored haunted places. Even Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators that inspired several Hollywood films, lived in the state until they passed. 

But where to go for the most iconic ghost tours in the state? Check out CT Visit for more options by county, but here are some top tours and events that are sure to get you in the spooky spirit:

Witches and Tombstone Tour at Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum in Wethersfield

Halloween History Tour at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford

ALL HALLOW'S EVE nights at the Glebe House Museum in Woodbury

Grove Street Cemetary tour in New Haven

Spirits of Milford Ghost Walk in Milford

Things That Go Bump In The Night at the Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry

Sea Shadows Haunted History Tour in Mystic, New London

Happy Halloween, and enjoy the sweater weather!

RELATED: Bronze bust unveiled at Burt Reynolds' Hollywood gravesite

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com 


HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 