CTrails Hartford line back to pre-pandemic full service

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Line CT rail is back on track with the return of full service and occupancy beginning today.

In March 2020, seven trips were eliminated from the schedule. But now, officials are seeing ridership tick back up.

“For the last month, we’ve seen about a five percent per week increase in the number of daily commuters that are using the lines,” says Commissioner of Transportation, Joseph Giulietti.

The Commissioner urges train-goers to get back on the trains, especially after the recent loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

Additionally, the weekend buses are free, so officials recommend taking a bus or train to see some of the wonderful parks Connecticut has to offer during the last weeks of summer.

Today is the day! Full service is BACK 🎉



Plan your trip at https://t.co/vLHr69BSId

And it's not just CTrails expanding their service. Last week, Amtrak added additional service on the Northeast Corridor between Boston and New York.

“We want communities to know that instead of standing in traffic on 91, they could be sitting in a nice cool train,” said Lieutenant Governor, Susan Byiewicz. “It’s great to get them to work, it’s good for the environment, and it’s great for our communities.”

Officials will continue to monitor numbers leading up to Labor Day weekend, at which point they hope to reassess how they are doing.

Officials remind riders that masks are still required on the train.

