“Hero Pay” bonuses for Connecticut essential workers begin going out

The program, which the Connecticut State Comptroller oversees, assists essential workers who kept Connecticut operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 150,000 essential workers in Connecticut are starting to receive up to $1,000 in a state payout known as "Hero Pay.”



"Hero Pay" is a one-time payment that will begin going out on Feb. 1, with 20,000 payments made each week in the order that applications were received.



“During times of difficult uncertainty, Connecticut’s frontline workers stepped up and kept our grocery stores open, our hospitals operational, our communities safe, and so much more,” said State Comptroller Sean Scanlon. “They were essential to getting us through the pandemic, and this payment is just one small way we can thank them. By providing some relief, we can show how grateful we are to our heroes.”



The application closed on Oct. 1. The program was eligible for residents who worked as essential workers in the state for the entirety of the time period between March 10, 2020, and May 7, 2022.

Qualified workers also could not work from home, must have worked in a job categorized by the CDC as 1A or 1B, worked in the private sector, and earned less than $150,000.



One-time direct deposit payments, of which there are approximately 120,000, will begin processing on Feb. 1. Paper checks, of which there are about 35,000, will be mailed in five-to-six weeks.



Scanlon's office said should any issues arise with the direct deposit payment, paper checks will be issued.



“I’d be very thankful because $1,000 or even a little under $1,000 could put you a far way in terms of groceries and paying your bills and all that,” said Kordel Dowie, an employee at the Shop Rite in East Hartford. “It’s getting harder because every day, things go up a little bit.”



The program received so many applicants that state lawmakers had to provide extra funding and put new limits on who gets the biggest bonuses.



Only people who make less than $50,000 will get the full $1,000 bonus. The bonus amounts decrease depending on how much more you make:



Less than $50,000 - $1,000

$50,000 < $60,000 - $800

$60,000 < $70,000 - $750

$70,000 < $80,000 - $500

$80,000 < $90,000 - $250

$90,000 < $100,000 - $200

$100,000 < $150,000 - $100

Part-time employees - $200

