'Hero Pay' disbursements for Connecticut essential workers to begin Feb. 1

CONNECTICUT, USA — Over 150,000 essential workers in Connecticut are set to receive up to $1,000 in a payout known as "Hero Pay," Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.

"Hero Pay" is a one-time payment that will begin on Feb. 1, with 20,000 payments made each week in the order that applications were received.

“During times of difficult uncertainty, Connecticut’s frontline workers stepped up and kept our grocery stores open, our hospitals operational, our communities safe and so much more,” said Scanlon. “They were essential to getting us through the pandemic, and this payment is just one small way we can thank them. By providing some relief, we can show how grateful we are to our heroes.”

The program was eligible for residents who worked as essential workers in the state for the entirety of the time period between March 10, 2020, and May 7, 2022. Qualified workers also could not work from home, worked in a job categorized by the CDC as 1A or 1B, worked in the private sector, and earned less than $150,000.

There will be around 120,000 direct deposit payments and about 35,000 paper check payments. Scanlon's office said should any issues arise with the direct deposit payment, paper checks will be issued.

The program was to assist those essential workers who kept Connecticut operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

