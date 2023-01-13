3 Connecticut high school students selected for Disney mentoring workshop

The event is aimed at broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut high school students are heading to Disney!

But it's not a vacation. Instead, they'll take part in the Disney Dreamers Academy program.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida hosts the educational mentoring program. Students from across the country, including the three from Connecticut, will descend on the resort from March 23 through 26 for the 16th annual event.

The event is aimed at broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across the country.

Disney said the program is an important part of the company's commitment to supporting diverse communities. By encouraging the next generation to think big, Disney hopes the students will carry what they learn back home and continue pursuing their dreams.

“We’re ready to welcome another outstanding group of teens from across the country for our 16th year!” said Tracey Powell, Disney Signature Experiences vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “They are going to have the experience of a lifetime, setting them on a journey to go out and achieve their dreams, just like the classes who came before them.”

The three Connecticut students are Johnathan De Caro, from Moodus, Yasmeen Galal, from Prospect, and Mary Amma Blankson, from Madison.

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the four-day event.

The Disney Dreamers embark on a journey throughout the resort's theme parks and behind the scenes of the 40-square-mile vacation destination.

Students participate in immersive, career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of career disciplines while also learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership, and networking strategies.

To learn more about the Disney Dreamers Academy, click here.

