'Hamilton' exhibit opens at the Connecticut Historical Society

The exhibit features more than a dozen artifacts related to Alexander Hamilton and characters from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new exhibit focused on the history behind the hit Broadway show, “Hamilton: An American Musical" just opened at the Connecticut Historical Society just in time for the show's run at The Bushnell next month.



Whether you’re singing along with the Schuyler sisters or only had a brief introduction to the Revolutionary War back in school, there’s something of interest for everyone on display.

The exhibit features more than a dozen artifacts related to Alexander Hamilton and characters from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, including a rare 1794 print featuring George Washington and a 1779 oath printed during the American Revolution to be signed by colonial residents loyal to King George III.

“This exhibit is all about ‘Hamilton’ heroes and villains, so we’re looking at just in a fun way what makes a hero, what makes a villain in history, so Hamilton is a hero, but depending on your perspective he could be a villain, so just looking at the complexities of people throughout history,” said Ben Gammell, director of exhibitions at the Connecticut Historical Society.

The Connecticut Historical Society is the state’s official historical society and one of the oldest in the nation. The CHS’s collection includes more than four million manuscripts, graphics, books, artifacts, and other historical materials accessible at their campus and on loan at other organizations.



“The Connecticut Historical Society’s been collecting artifacts since the 1830s, items from Connecticut, things that were made in Connecticut, things that were used by people in Connecticut,” said Gammell.

The Connecticut Historical Society is open Tuesday-Friday 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Thursday nights until 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.



“Hamilton” will return to The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts from June 22-July 10.



People interested in learning more about the exhibit can visit https://chs.org.

