Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!

Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.

The Florence Griswold Museum's Annual Holiday Magic celebrations return for 2022. The event begins on November 25 and lasts until December 31. The museum boasts over 220 palettes on four stunning palette trees in the Krieble Galleries. Along with art, stop by The Shop for a keepsake gift and reminder of the season! Learn more about the event here.

Greenwich's 14th Annual Reindeer Festival & Santa's Workshop will begin November 25 and last until Christmas Eve, December 24. There, Santa and his three reindeer return to the town to help drum up the holiday spirit from young to old! Learn more about the event here.

Start shining! The Glow Hartford Holiday Light Festival & Market begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023! It's a fun, one-of-a-kind, family-friendly indoor festival of lights! It has dazzling light gardens, glowing activities, delectable seasonal treats, and live music! Learn more about the event here.

Walking in a holiday light wonderland! The Hebron Lions Club has transformed its fairgrounds into a spectacular light show! for Lights in Motion! Visitors can drive over a mile and view over one million computerized lights. As guests drive, they can turn into the event's designated radio station as they drive through the displays. Visitors can see a 17-foot snowflake, drive-through digital matrix walls, a 200-foot tunnel, and more! Learn more about the event from November 24 to January 1, 2023, here.

The Magic of Lights event dazzles at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford! Running from November 23 to January 1, 2023, the display shows off a tremendous amount of twinkling, magical lights. The lights comprise of festive scenes, including Candyland, Toyland, 12 Days of Christmas, and more! Learn more about the event here.

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is ushering in the holiday season with their 'A Holiday Wonderland at the Mansion' event, which will run until December 31. The exhibition will capture the magic of the holiday season with historic-era tree displays, an enchanting winter wonderland featuring a 19th-century skating scene, a festive holiday dinner party, magnificent gowns, and more. Learn more about the event here.

All aboard! The Railroad Museum of New England's Northern Lights Limited train rides begin November 25 and last until December 23! Leaving under cover of night, the holiday drain from the Naugatuck Railroad Company departs from Thomaston and heads for Santa's workshop! And, Santa along with Mrs. Claus, will also board the train and visit all the boys and girls as everyone gets an extra special gift from the toy bag! Learn more about the event here.

It's Lake Compounce's longest Holiday Lights event ever! Hundreds of thousands of glimmering lights will accompany you as you visit the park, guaranteeing your holiday spirit will be boosted. The event runs from November 19 to December 31. Learn more here!

Olde Mistick Village is also bringing out the sparkle and twinkle as their Holiday Lights Spectacular event will run from now until January 31, 2023. It's one of the largest holiday light displays in southern New England with over half a million lights. Enjoy the display as you walk throughout the village square of shops and restaurants for families to enjoy! Learn more about the event here.

The Fantasy of Lights returns to Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven from now until December 31! Each bright and colorful display is sponsored by a local area business, corporation, individual, or organization! All of the displays have also gone green as they're now fitted with new LED light bulbs, saving energy and making the displays more vibrant and colorful than before! Learn more about the event here.

Winterfest Hartford will run until January 8 and will provide plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy! From free ice skating, learning how to skate, giant games, and carousel rides, Winterfest Hartford has it all to help your family get in the holiday and seasonal spirit! Learn more about Winterfest here.

East Windsor's Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights at the Connecticut Trolley Museum will run until December 30, bringing about dazzling light shows and closed trolley cars that will transport guests down a tunnel of lights. All while accompanied by holiday music with trolley car operators! If you want an open-air view of the tunnel, you can ride in one of the open cars that are lit up entirely with lights. Be sure to dress warm! Learn more about the event here.

The Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park and Castle Craig will run until January 2. The illumination of 350,000 twinkling white lights blankets the grounds with over 200 figures and buildings! Learn more about the event here.

The Connecticut River Museum's 29th Annual Holiday Train Show is back and running until February 19, 2023! The family-friendly exhibit, created by train artist Steve Cryan, will feature more trains, new scenery, and lots of other surprises to be found in the fully operational 26-foot train layout! Visitors are also encouraged to challenge themselves with the I-SPY scavenger hunt. The exhibit is a perfect outing for train fans and all who are young at heart. Learn more about the event here.

For more ideas of what to do during this holiday season or if you're just looking for a weekend activity, head to CT Visit!

