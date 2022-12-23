Holiday storm brings gusty winds, rain to Connecticut; more than 80K outages reported

The storm is expected to bring some coastal flooding and power outages across the state. Once the system is done, frigid temps move in.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's not a white Christmas for Connecticut, with the state pelted by heavy rain and gusty winds on Friday morning.

While other states affected by the system saw blizzard conditions in some parts, Connecticut was hit with the rain and wind and even coastal flooding.

Bands of moderate to heavy rain drenched the state overnight and into Friday morning. Winds roared out of the south/southeast, sustained at 15 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening.

With the wind and softened ground comes uprooted trees, bringing down powerlines and blocking roads.

As of noon, Eversource has reported 81,698 outages, down from a peak of over 103,000 at 9 a.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement regarding the storm:

We are expected to receive another burst of high winds on Friday afternoon that are likely to cause many more power outages.

Additionally, while it is mild and rainy outside right now, we are going to see temperatures plummet around dusk on Friday evening, and these wet conditions could freeze over very quickly. When this happens, roads are going to get icy.

Transportation crews are unable to pre-treat the roads at the moment because the heavy rainfall that we are experiencing right now would just wash any treatment away.

Crews are on standby and waiting for the rain to stop so they can apply treatment to the roads. I strongly urge everyone to get to where you need to be before temperatures drop this evening because the roads will become very slick.

If you need to report an outage to Eversource, head here or text STAT to 23129 to get power alerts and restoration times.

Early Friday, several surface-level roads across the state faced blockages and closures, including several in Tolland. According to Tolland Alert on Twitter, Walbridge Hill Road, Crystal Lake Road, Mountain Spring Road, and Old Stafford Road/Sugar Hill Road are all affected by downed trees.

South Windsor police said Brookfield Street between Troy Road and Wentworth Drive is closed due to downed power lines and a tree also fell on top of a home in town. No injuries were reported.

Overnight and continuing today, the storm has caused a lot of trees, branches, and overall debris in roadways. Please... Posted by South Windsor FIRE Department on Friday, December 23, 2022

In Milford, officials asked residents who live in low-lying areas to move their vehicles to higher ground before high tide around 10:30 a.m.

⚠️🚨⚠️🚨⚠️🚨 Due to the impending storm and high winds, all residents who live in low-lying areas are advised to move... Posted by Milford CT City Hall on Friday, December 23, 2022

Beach Ave here in Milford near Anchor Beach is seeing some flooding.



They’ve blocked the road off to cars.



Neighboring communities, like in Bayview, have been asked to evacuate ahead of high tide at 10:30.



West Haven alerted residents to avoid Ocean Avenue and Beach Street as the high tide was approaching the shoreline. They side high tide in the area is expected at 10:30 a.m. They also asked residents to much their vehicles to higher ground immediately.

Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that Route 17 in North Haven is closed in both directions due to a tree down in the wires, and Route 79 is closed at Sandhill Road in Durham also due to a tree down in wires.

The Broad Brook Fire Department in East Windsor asked people to use caution as several phone poles were down on Windsorville Road between Reservoir Road and Chamberlain Road.

Stonington Borough Fire Department reminded residents not to try and pass flooded streets as the tide is receding. Downed powerlines are also of concern.

⚠️ USE CAUTION WHILE OUT ON THE ROADS. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO PASS flooded roads. Use alternate routes. The tides are... Posted by Stonington Borough Fire Department on Friday, December 23, 2022

So far, at Bradley International Airport, there have been 20 delays with 12 cancelations. See more here.

By mid-morning, the rain will taper off until the afternoon, when showers will fill in again as a cold front approaches.

There is a chance for a snow shower on the back edge of the system though we are not expecting any accumulation from that.

The more significant impact will be from rapidly falling temperatures from the fifties to freezing in just hours. Thankfully, the strong, dry, gusty wind should help fan the roads somewhat to prevent a widespread flash freeze concern.

But, the immediate coastline in Connecticut is still facing flooding concerns Friday morning as well.

With the strong, southeasterly wind, widespread moderate coastal flooding is forecast with a Coastal Flood Warning in effect.

Bridgeport will get close to a major flood stage. Water levels could come up 1.5 feet to 3 feet higher than normal. In addition, waves will be blowing toward the coast up to 3 to 5 feet.

Minor flooding will be happening from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with moderate flooding happening between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For the kids who may be nervous that the weather would stop Santa Claus from coming to town, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker had an important reminder:

"Most importantly, for kids in New Haven expecting a visit by Santa, know that -- no matter what -- that no winter storm can stop Santa Claus. Santa is still on his way and Santa is still coming to town. Happy Holidays!"

