Report: CT hospitals, health systems took pandemic revenue hit

Connecticut hospitals reported a nearly 93% decrease in operating revenue comared to the previous fiscal year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new report shows hospitals and health care systems across Connecticut took a major revenue hit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

But the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy says most have managed to remain profitable. 

The total statewide gain in operating revenue for Connecticut hospitals was nearly $41 million over the federal fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. That’s a 93% decline compared to the operating revenue gains from the prior fiscal year. 

Vicki Veltri, executive director of the OHS, says the hospitals and health care systems were significantly impacted by the pandemic, including a drop in patients seeking elective inpatient and outpatient procedures.

