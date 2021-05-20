Connecticut House passes scaled back zoning reform bill

The bill passed on an 84-59 vote and now awaits Senate action.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a scaled-down package of statewide zoning reform measures.

Proponents of the bill acknowledged Thursday the legislation is just one step toward addressing long-standing housing inequities in Connecticut, an issue that has received intense attention since the police killing of George Floyd, promising to revisit the debate again.

Among other things, it requires municipalities to allow in-law apartments unless they follow an opt-out process.

It also mandates regular training for local planning and zoning officials and defines “character” by physical standards.

