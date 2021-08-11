Bipartisan redistricting plan for Connecticut House approved

The plan approved Thursday creates a new House seat in Fairfield County while eliminating one in southeastern Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Editor's note: Video above originally aired November 8.

A bipartisan committee of legislators has voted unanimously for a new map that redraws the district boundaries for the Connecticut House of Representatives, reflecting the state’s westward shift in population toward the New York border.

The plan approved Thursday creates a new House seat in Fairfield County while eliminating one in southeastern Connecticut. That's where Republican state Rep. Mike France of Ledyard, a candidate for Congress, is not seeking re-election to the General Assembly.

Commission members expect they'll vote on a new Senate map in the coming days but will need additional time to finish the congressional maps.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.