Bipartisan redistricting plan for Connecticut House approved

The plan approved Thursday creates a new House seat in Fairfield County while eliminating one in southeastern Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Editor's note: Video above originally aired November 8.

A bipartisan committee of legislators has voted unanimously for a new map that redraws the district boundaries for the Connecticut House of Representatives, reflecting the state’s westward shift in population toward the New York border. 

The plan approved Thursday creates a new House seat in Fairfield County while eliminating one in southeastern Connecticut. That's where Republican state Rep. Mike France of Ledyard, a candidate for Congress, is not seeking re-election to the General Assembly. 

Commission members expect they'll vote on a new Senate map in the coming days but will need additional time to finish the congressional maps.

