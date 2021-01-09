Connecticut residents hope Ida doesn't turn basements into septic tanks

The remnants of Ida are dumping inches of water across Connecticut.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Rain. A lot of it — again. The ground is already saturated and with nowhere to go, sometimes that water can push its way into your home.



That's what happened for residents on Goodwin Park Road in Wethersfield back in July.

"It was slush and feces and everything else," said Sheila Carew of Wethersfield who's basement was turned into a septic tank by the remnants of Elsa.

"I think it’s only going to get worse," said neighbor Joseph Lionetti.

LIVE BLOG: Tracking Ida as it is expected to dump record rainfall in Connecticut

Now, the remnants of Ida are dumping inches more water across Connecticut.

"It’s been a horrible, horrible summer for outdoor activities and golf," said Robert Mooney.



Goodwin Park Road is a flood-prone street. On Wednesday, the residents were both preparing for more rain and just crossing their fingers.

"Oh yeah. I’m having another sump back up sump pump put in," explained Lionetti, who has been dealing with intermittent flooding issues over the years.



Enter the pros of Connecticut Basement Systems. FOX61 joined them on a job site in Windsor as they were installing their patented waterproofing system.

"With the storm coming tonight we want to get this guy prepared to be dry tomorrow," said Allan Guglielmoni of Connecticut Basement Systems. "We set it to a proper level, gravel it in, cement it over and then we channel it all over to the sump pump to pump it out."

Connecticut Basement Systems told FOX61 even homeowners who have never had water problems before should be aware.

"The way that a foundation is constructed. It is bound to leak at some point," said sales manager Ferdinand Gojani. "Nowadays, these hundred-year storms are coming down every year two to three times a year."

Back in Wethersfield, it hasn’t quite been 100 years for Carew.

"We’re now on our 69th year at this house. It was awful," she said, adding she can't remember a worse year when it comes to flooding.

The MDC has since installed what are called 'backwater valves' in a lot of homes on Goodwin Park Road. Residents are hoping that will help them avoid another wet basement.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

