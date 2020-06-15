Calls for illegal firework displays spike as enforcement measures ramp up

They may be beautiful, but they can also be deadly.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — You told us about it and we looked into it. The fireworks displays that have woken you up in the middle of the night. Are they legal? And what can be done about it? This year the backyard blast offs might be more common since many towns have cancelled their annual firework displays ahead of the July 4th holiday due to COVID-19.

They may be beautiful, but they can also be deadly. As we approach the July 4th holiday the rockets red glare and what sounds like bombs bursting in air has become a common call to local police. Lt. Paul Cicero of the Hartford Police Department said, “We’ve seen a big increase in firework activity in the city. It started a lot earlier than it typically does. Usually we get it around early June. In started mid to late April.”

Hartford resident Donna Swarr says she’s sick of it. “I called the police Saturday night at 4AM. They were going on since midnight. Last night I called them at 1AM and I’m exhausted. I’m making new friends via Facebook at night complaining about this issue.“

So FOX61 asked our Facebook friends, have you noticed an uptick in fireworks in your neighborhood? Michael Adams says, “Let them rip! People just finding anything to complain about.” Mary Brathwaite says, “Yes from early morning to late at night. Please respect your neighbors peace and quiet.” While Kelly Mosher says, “I have no problem with it, but my dog does for sure.”

Sparklers and fountains are legal. Devices that fly or explode are illegal. “Sparklers which we all think are pretty benign burn extremely hot and have been known to catch children’s clothes on fire,” said Dr. Kenneth Robinson of Hartford Hospital. Each year, 13,000 people across the nation are injured by fireworks. “Just the other day I saw a gentleman who had an explosive go off in his hand,” said Dr. Robinson.

But each year there’s also a push in CT to legalize them. State Sen. Eric Berthel sponsored the last bill and said it could bring in between 5-10 million in tax revenue. “With the right law enforcement and fire service involvement, we can creat the appropriate laws that will be safe, educational and allow consumer to have a little bit of fun in their backyard,” said Sen. Berthel.

Considered a quality of life issue, illegal backyard displays have even caught the attention of local mayors who have taken to social media. Erin Stewart in New Britain tweeted about it and the Wethersfield Fire Marshal Anthony Dignoti posted a message on Facebook. “A lot of this paper flying around is extremely hot after the fireworks detonate and they land just about anywhere so if it lands in someone’s gutter or on someone’s house it can cause a fire in the neighborhood,” said Dignoti.