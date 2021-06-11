This is what Connecticut will get from $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

The new bill will create high-paying jobs and help repair the state’s highways, bridges, rail, public transportation and water infrastructure.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation stressed that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday means good news for the Nutmeg State.

The bipartisan plan – once signed by President Joe Biden – will reach virtually every corner of the country and will focus on rebuilding roads and bridges, modernizing public works systems and boosting broadband internet, among other major improvements to the nation’s infrastructure.

In Connecticut, the congressional delegation said the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will create high-paying jobs and help repair the state’s highways, bridges, rail, public transportation and water infrastructure.

“It is not 1950s infrastructure, it is infrastructure for 2021, 2022 and beyond,” Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05) said in a press conference in Hartford on Monday. “It really takes into account the current needs and predictable needs in our communities and begins to address those things.”

Breaking down the numbers

Roads and bridges: Connecticut is expected to receive $3.5 billion for federal aid highway apportioned programs and $561 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years. The state can also compete for funds of the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and nearly $16 billion of national funding dedicated for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.

Amtrak and Rail: The bill invests $66 billion in additional rail funding to eliminate the Amtrak maintenance backlog and $30 billion to modernize the Northeast Corridor.

Public Transportation and Electric Vehicles: Connecticut will receive $1.3 billion over fire years to improve public transportation options across the state. It will also receive $53 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network. Connecticut will also be eligible to apply for $2.3 billion in funding for electric school buses.

Internet Access: The state will receive at least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including expanding access to at least 27,000 more Connecticut residents. Additionally, 654,000 of people in Connecticut will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.

Climate Change, Cyber Attacks, and Extreme Weather Events: Connecticut will receive $6.4 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $13 million to protect against cyberattacks. The state will also benefit from a $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization which will reduce energy costs for families.

Safe Drinking Water: Connecticut will receive $445 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state.

Airports: Connecticut will receive about $62 million for infrastructure development for airports over five years.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Connecticut will also receive $6 million for city pier improvements in New London, $28 million for Chase Hall renovations at the Coast Guard Academy and $25 million for the failing steam system replacement at the Coast Guard Academy.

"We are creating a new economy by creating new infrastructure," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. "We are investing not just in the roads and bridges and rail, but in the connections that bring us together as communities."

---

---

