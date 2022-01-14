Connecticut to get more than $560 million for bridge improvements

The allocation of funds are coming from the U.S Department of Transportation, investing billions in fixing bridges across the country.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is set to receive more than $500 million to help aid in bridge repairs, upgrades, and replacements, officials said Friday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is launching the $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public.

Under the five-year program, the federal government will release nearly $5.5 billion this fiscal year to states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and First Nations tribes, according to senior administration officials who insisted on anonymity to preview the plans.

The funding for Connecticut is about $561.4 million in total

The money is provided in addition to the federal appropriations for highway maintenance and repair the state receives annually.

Biden plans to speak Friday about progress made in implementing the $1 trillion infrastructure package in the two months since he signed it into law. It's an opportunity for a president whose economic and voting rights agenda has been stymied in the Senate to show that his administration is working to make lives better.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

