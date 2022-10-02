Inmate who escaped 2 months ago in Connecticut captured at own birthday party in metro Atlanta, sheriff says

The 31-year-old was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An escaped inmate from Connecticut was arrested in Henry County -- at his own birthday party, according to the sheriff's office.

The 31-year-old was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport, CT, when he "left without permission" on Sept. 8, they said.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office special investigations unit received a tip that he was at a family member's house in McDonough. He was arrested just as they were setting up for the party.

"If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail and we won’t stop until you’re caught. It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy,” Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said.