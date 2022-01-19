2 inmates die from COVID-19: DOC officials

One man was at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution and the other was at Hartford Correctional Center.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The Department of Correction said Wednesday that two men who were in prison died from complications related to COVID-19

Officials said a 77-year-old male who had been receiving treatment at the Agency’s MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s Medical Isolation Unit was taken to a local hospital for continued care of his illness and comorbidities.

The man died on Saturday, officials said. He entered prison on July 31, 2018, and was being held on a $2 million bond for murder.

The second man, who was 51 years old, had been held after absconding from special parole on September 23, 2020, and was returned to the Hartford Correctional Center on October 29, 2021.

He was taken from the Hartford facility to a local area hospital for further treatment on Saturday. He died on Monday, officials reported.

“I pray that we have passed the peak of the omicron wave of the virus, "said Commissioner Angel Quiros. “As always, I encourage those who have not been vaccinated to get their shots.”

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

