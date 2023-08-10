Connecticut Jewish community gathers in solidary with Israel in Southbury

Multiple Jewish organizations and congregations gathered at B’nai Israel of Southbury to stand in solidarity with Israel as a war is now happening there.

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Sunday was supposed to be a joyous Jewish holiday, but instead, the Connecticut Jewish community gathered for a more solace day.

Multiple Jewish organizations and congregations gathered at B’nai Israel of Southbury to stand in solidarity with Israel as a war is happening.

Almost every seat inside of B’nai Israel of Southbury was full of people.

“We felt that we should not wait at all and that we should come together as a community to process our feelings right now and share our presence one with another,” said Rabbi Eric Polokoff.

In the last 24 hours, thousands have been killed, of which at least three Americans, thousands injured, and hundreds being held hostage after Hamas, an Islamist militant group, launched a surprise assault in Gaza. As a result, Israel declared war on Hamas.

“Some of us have family or friends in Israel. All of us are connected to Israel,” said Polokoff.

Like Jacqui Schulefand whose daughter lives in Israel. Her daughter was supposed to be at a music festival on Saturday.

“The friend she was supposed to drive down with, his car was caught in the crossfire. It was all shot up. They would have been in that car. He was pulled out to safety,” said Schulefand.

While many people feel pain and disbelief at this attack and now war, others in the congregation are feeling grief.

“There’s someone here tonight who found out a family member was killed.”

All this while praying for peace for Israel.

“We stand steadfastly with Israel and we support them in any way that we can.”

