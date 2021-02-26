First Lady Dr. Jill Biden trip to Meriden has city excited

Excitement is slowly building in Meriden as FLOTUS makes her first visit to Connecticut.

MERIDEN, Conn. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Meriden next week for her first visit to the state since President Joe Biden took office.

While the White House did not provide many details about the visit, preparations are underway in Meriden for the March 3 visit.

“I’m completely surprised,” Michael Glynn, VP production manager at Prentis, told FOX61’s Lissette Nuñez.

The White House’s announcement comes as the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on whether Meriden native, Dr. Miguel Cardona will become the next U.S. Secretary of Education.

The 45-year-old Cardona caught the attention of the new Biden administration after quickly rising through the ranks of the state’s education system – starting as a public school teacher, then principal, assistant superintendent, and commissioner of Connecticut’s department of education.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati told FOX61 that details about Dr. Biden’s trip are very limited, however, he does have reason to believe that as an educator herself, the First Lady will “be touring our schools and visiting our students and staff.”

He said the city is coordinating with the local police department, airport, and the Connecticut State Police ahead of Dr. Biden’s visit.

“We have no idea how she will be transported,” Scarpati said. “We’ve let our airport manager know to expect something next Wednesday. On top of that making sure that things are safe secure and clean.”

Around Meriden, business owners say they are ready to welcome the First Lady.

“She will bring a little attention to our downtown area,” Glynn said.

Tina Dalipovski, the owner of Downton Coffee Shop, invited Dr. Biden for a coffee and sandwich.

“Welcome to Meriden,” she said.

While a First Lady has not visited the city of Meriden, it does have a rich history of welcoming esteemed public figures in the past.