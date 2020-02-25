Connecticut joins 38 other states in Juul investigation

States are investigating JUUL’s marketing and sales practices

HARTFORD, Conn. — Investigators from 39 states will look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, including whether the company targeted youths and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices, officials announced Tuesday.

The San Francisco-based Juul, is facing numerous lawsuits by teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company's vaping products.