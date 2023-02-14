State to receive $1.5 million in vaping settlement

Connecticut and 34 states and territories in the $438.5 million settlement with JUUL.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut will receive the first payment for its share of a nationwide settlement with vape manufacturer Juul Labs on Tuesday, according to Attorney General William Tong.

The total settlement of $438.5 million will be split between 35 states including Connecticut. The agreement with Juul Labs forces the company to stop misleading consumers, and marketing to youth, according to Tong's office.

The first $1.5 million payment to Connecticut will be part of a total of $16 million through the settlement, which is to be used for cessation, prevention, and mitigation. Tong will make the official announcement at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Juul said in December that it has secured an equity investment to fund it.

Buffeted by lawsuits, Juul announced hundreds of layoffs last year and bankruptcy appeared increasingly likely as it secured financing to continue operations.

In June of last year, the Food and Drug Administration rejected Juul’s application to keep its product on the market as a smoking alternative for adults, throwing its future into uncertainty. The FDA said Juul did not adequately address key questions about the potential for chemicals to leech from its device.

The FDA has placed a temporary hold on its initial decision while Juul files an appeal.

