Lamont proposes income tax reduction for 2024-2025

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that he would be calling for a broad-based reduction in income tax rates for Connecticut's middle class.

The proposal would be for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

If approved by the legislature, this will become Connecticut’s first income tax rate reduction since 1996 and the largest rate reduction since the income tax was implemented in 1991.

Currently, single (joint) filers pay a 3% state personal income tax on their first $10,000 ($20,000) of adjusted gross income and a 5% tax on income up to $50,000 ($100,000).

Lamont proposed to lower the 5% rate to 4.5% permanently and the 3% rate to 2% beginning with the income year 2024. This is expected to save taxpayers $440 million annually, the administration said.

Depending on adjusted gross income, some joint filers could receive almost $600 in income tax relief, and single filers could save almost $300. In total, about 1.1 million of the state’s 1.7 million tax filers will see some relief under the plan.

Lamont said that he wants to cut taxes for the middle class.

“When I took office four years ago, the state was operating under a $3.7 billion deficit and analysts were projecting more deficits for many years to come," said Lamont. "For the sake of our economic growth, I made it a top priority of my administration to turn that instability around. Four years later, we now have a surplus that we achieved without implementing broad-based tax increases, and at the same time we’ve been making historic investments in our pension obligations while leaving the rainy day fund untouched. Today, Connecticut’s fiscal health is stronger than it’s been in decades. Considering the state’s strong financial position, it is time to provide tax relief for Connecticut’s residents.”

The proposal is one of several expected to be announced in the governor's upcoming budget proposal. Lamont said that the budget he will announce provides a "smart, strategic, and fiscally-sound plan" to provide tax relief.

Lamont is scheduled to deliver his budget address to the General Assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 12 p.m.

