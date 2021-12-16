Lamont signs executive order directing state agencies to act against climate crisis

Agencies are urged to take significant actions within their authority to reduce carbon emissions and prepare for any impacts.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In an effort to help combat climate change, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order on Thursday directing state agencies to take "significant" action.

Executive Order No. 21-3 outlines what the governor is looking for from several state agencies, having them take action against climate change and help reduce carbon emissions.

The governor said climate change is here, and it’s only going to get worse if we don’t take meaningful action.

“In September, a bad progress report showed that we’re in danger of missing our statutory greenhouse gas reduction goals, so we need to roll up our sleeves and do the necessary work to improve," he continued. "That work starts with us in the executive branch, and that’s why I’m directing our state agencies to take these actions for our environment, our public health and safety, and the incredible opportunity before us to develop our green workforce."

Lamont added that the executive order not only protects the planet, but also protects vulnerable communities, preserves families’ budgets, and prepares our state to make the most of federal funding for sustainable, resilient infrastructure.

An Act Concerning Climate Change Adaptation tackles a range of issues like building and infrastructure, clean transportation, community climate resilience, health, equity, and environmental justice, jobs and the economy, and natural and working lands.

It also calls on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to include strategies for more efficient heating and cooling and for strengthening targets for greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030.

The act also looks at ways to implement cleaner transportation by having the Department of Transportation stop buying diesel buses by the end of 2023 and implement a plan which identifies any barriers to acquiring a fully electric bus fleet.

“Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Connecticut, and the Connecticut Department of Transportation can be the biggest driver to reduce air pollutants,” Connecticut DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said. “Connecticut families and communities, especially the ones most vulnerable and historically underserved, deserve clean transportation. I commend Governor Lamont for the climate executive order. The DOT will do our part, while listening to and working with our partners in health, and equity and environmental justice, to ensure our efforts have a positive impact on all people.”

Community air quality monitoring is also part of the order. DEEP, in consultation with the Department of Public Health (DPH), will develop a community-based air quality monitoring program within available resources. The goal will be to collect localized air quality data, increase access and transparency to data, and inform residents of the action steps they can take to reduce personal exposure.

The act also will have the Connecticut Equity and Environmental Justice Advisory Council (CEEJAC) advise DEEP on current and historic environmental injustice.

House GOP leader Rep. Vincent Candelora issued a statement criticizing the governor for the executive order, saying Lamont bypassed the committee process to satisfy frustrated environmentalists in his political base.

“This is pandering in its truest form. Governor Lamont is going around the General Assembly by installing concepts that failed to make it through the committee process, all in a bid to appease the frustrated environmentalists in his political base. The worst part is that Democrats serving in the legislature won’t care—they’ll continue to remain silent while the governor noodles around with policies and programs that carry consequence and cost for their constituents. If I’m a resident of a House or Senate district represented by a Democrat, I’m immensely disappointed that I’ve sent someone to Hartford who is sitting on his or her hands while the governor and his team make decisions about climate, school quarantine policies for students and even a vaccine passport. The governor continues to say he wants to work with the legislature—at some point, Democrats have to hold him accountable to that claim.”

However, State Sen.Christine Cohen (D-Guilford), who is the chair of the Environment Committee, issued a statement praising the governor's actions.

“There are a lot of forward-looking planning and action items in the governor’s new executive order, as well as some more immediately achievable items to reduce motor vehicle emissions, reduce building greenhouse gases, recycle food waste, engage in more air monitoring, and update our stormwater drainage systems," she said. "All of those items – many of which private-sector businesses across America have been engaged in for several years – can and should be undertaken as soon as possible in Connecticut. Both environmental advocates and the business community know that a healthy environment is good for our state and saves us money in the long-term.”

According to the governor's office, following his first executive order directing agencies to recommit to climate change action, the agencies implemented more than 90 sustainability projects, policy changes, and initiatives between 2020 and 2021, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These projects are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10,236 metric tons and save $1.7 million in annual utility costs, his office said.

