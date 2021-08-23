'Stick around Connecticut' | Lamont praises National Guard servicemen after unprecedented 18 months

For months, the National Guard has helped build pop-hospitals and set up testing and vaccination sites in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

NORWICH, Conn. — Although tropical storm Henri didn’t exhaust Connecticut’s National Guard’s resources as expected, it’s still been an unprecedented year and a half for the men and women service members.

“This is the longest period of time we’ve had soldiers and airmen on orders,” General Francis Evon said outside of the Norwich Armory on Monday afternoon. “It was very key that the governor authorized us early and upfront.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont visited the Armory to thank the men and women that have served the state in several ways over the past 18 months.

“We needed you desperately over the last year and a half and you stepped up every day,” Lamont said. “Stick around Connecticut, don’t leave, we need you.”

Although the work of the National Guard wasn’t needed in full force, Evon said servicemen were positioned at locations all over the state ready to assist in evacuations, debris removal, and anything else that was needed.

Both Evon and Lamont mentioned the work these men and women have done has been unprecedented and it has. For months, the National Guard helped build pop-up hospitals, set up testing and vaccinations sites all to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“That’s what we’re here for, so, whatever the government needs, we answer to the governor and the president,” Guardsmen Peter Scorzelli said.

Scorzelli added it’s great that the Governor visited his unit on Monday so he could see what these guardsmen are capable of and what they can do to support the people of Connecticut.

From the time between the Capitol riot and Inauguration units of Connecticut’s National Guard were helping with logistical work from our Nation’s capital as Scorzelli’s unit was stationed at the statehouse in Hartford.

Lamont added having the National Guard ready to go before Henri made landfall was a big difference in this response compared to other storms. He added he is thankful for their service.

