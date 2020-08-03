Connecticut launches coronavirus hotline for general public

Healthy people with questions can call United Way's 2-1-1 line or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is launching an information hotline for questions from the public about the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). People who have questions can call 2-1-1 or text “CTCOVID” to 898211.

In a press release, Governor Lamont's office noted that the answers to many of the questions people may have can already be found by visiting the state’s coronavirus information website at ct.gov/coronavirus. People are encouraged to review that website for answers to their questions before calling the hotline.

Officials also say the hotline is only intended to be used by individuals who are not experiencing symptoms, but may have general questions related to COVID-19. They "strongly urge" anyone experiencing symptoms to contact their medical provider to seek treatment.

“We understand people have specific questions but we want to stress that this call center is only intended for general information. Anyone looking for specific medical advice regarding symptoms they may be experiencing is strongly urged to seek medical treatment,” Governor Lamont said.