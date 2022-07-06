Connecticut launches new unemployment system

The new system replaced a 40-year-old system.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo and Governor Ned Lamont announced the launch of the state's new unemployment system, ReEmployCT, on July 6.

The new system, which replaced a 40-year-old system, serves around 115,000 businesses who pay into the Unemployment Trust Fund, on top of unemployed workers who are eligible for benefits.

“ReEmployCT is a significant step forward in Connecticut’s ability to provide modern services to its residents,” Governor Lamont said. “We must make government easier to navigate – it impacts every aspect of life and our economy. This new system is an important part of streamlining and modernizing government for everyone.”

ReEmployCT replaces several unemployment systems used by CTDOL and is accessible 24/7.

It has a sign sign on for claimants and reduces the need to mail or fax documents.

It also reduces manual processing, provides better data about unemployment, and reduces the number of times some companies must file their wage records.

“Connecticut is an unemployment leader with ReEmployCT,” Commissioner Bartolomeo said. “We are one of the first states in the nation to adhere to the U.S. Department of Labor standards with ReEmployCT, and we worked closely with our national partners at the National Association of State Workforce Agencies to create robust training programs and technology support to ensure the best delivery of unemployment benefits. The lessons from the pandemic are with us – unemployment benefits are part of the social safety net, a bridge between jobs, and vital for residents to understand and access. The CTDOL team recognizes how critical these services are to individuals and the statewide economy. Despite the pandemic, they never stopped working to rollout this new program.”

Currently, Connecticut has around 20,000 weekly unemployment filers.

Since the launch, 19,900 filers have established new accounts and 7,500 have already filed their weekly certification.

Already, ReEmployCT has paid nearly $1.8 million in benefits to more than 2,500 filers.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.