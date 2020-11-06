Connecticut launches new initiative to help people get back to work

Part of this initiative is to hold a virtual job fair in June to give people the opportunity to find jobs.

HARTFORD, Conn — As Connecticut slowly reopens its economy, Governor Ned Lamont's administration launched a new initiative Thursday, that includes partnerships with employment services to help people find jobs in a COVID-19 world.

The new resource is called CT Back to Work Initiative. The Governor said it will provide Connecticut workers and businesses with helpful career tools to help them get a job. The state has partnered with multiple employment services like Indeed, Metrix Learning, and 180 Skills to help unemployed residents.

The initiative was created by the Governor's Workforce Council.

“Whether you are a worker looking for a job, seeking to upgrade your career skills or change careers, or if you’re an employer looking to hire, this initiative will provide residents and businesses with helpful resources at no cost,” Governor Lamont said. “While this crisis has disrupted the lives of countless workers and businesses across the state, Connecticut is committed to offering meaningful and lasting support so that the state emerges from this crisis stronger than ever.”

Connecticut through its partnership with Indeed will hold a virtual hiring event from June 16 to 18. Nearly 40 employers will be participating in the event. A free webinar will also be offered by Indeed on June 15 to help job seekers prepare for virtual interviews. For more information on this virtual hiring event, click here.

“Over the past three months, the Labor Department has received nearly 610,000 unemployment applications – it’s clear people are hurting and need every resource we can provide to help them get back to work," Kurt Westby, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor, said. "These partnerships are vital connections between a talented workforce and the employers who need their skills. We applaud Governor Lamont and all of the organizations here whose commitment will help people improve skills, find jobs, and regain a sense of normalcy.”

To access the CT Back to Work landing page, click here.