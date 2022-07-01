New law requires paper trail for catalytic converter transactions to diminish theft profits

Gov. Ned Lamont signed Public Act 22-43 into law, which will enact new requirements for how businesses receive and sell catalytic converters.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A bill that cracks down on the sale of stolen catalytic converters was signed into Connecticut state law Tuesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed Public Act 22-43 into law, which will enact new requirements for how businesses receive and sell catalytic converters.

The new requirements create a sort of paper trail to keep track of the catalytic converters.

From metal recyclers and processors to junkyards, they cannot accept catalytic converters that are not physically attached to a vehicle. There are some exceptions, such as keeping transaction and seller records, including the license plate number of the vehicle that transported the catalytic converter, as well as a photo or video of the seller and driver's license.

The seller would have to provide a statement saying that they own the catalytic converter. A stock number would also have to be put on the catalytic converter.

Only one catalytic converter may be sold to a scrap metal processor per seller per day. Scrap metal processors and junk dealers can only pay a seller by check, which will be mailed to their home address.

In turn, scrap metal processors and junk dealers will be required to send weekly digital logs of their catalytic converter transactions to the Connecticut state police.

“Cracking down on the theft and vandalism of motor vehicles requires a multifaceted approach, and one of those tactics includes making it more difficult for criminals to profit from the sale of stolen parts,” Lamont said. “This law also enacts new requirements that will help law enforcement more easily track down who is selling stolen parts and put a stop to their criminal activity. I thank the bipartisan members of the legislature for approving this bill and sending it to my desk so that I could sign it into law today. The easy ability to sell stolen parts is a major reason why motor vehicle theft and vandalism occurs, and this law will help serve as a deterrent.”

The law takes effect July 1, 2022.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.