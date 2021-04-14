CT lawmakers react to Biden's plan to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said in a statement that it's past time for the American military presence in Afghanistan to end.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the 20th anniversary of the horrifying September 11th attack approaches, Americans can expect their loved ones stationed in Afghanistan to return home.

This comes as President Biden announced on Wednesday plans to withdraw remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Approximately 2,500 servicemen and women are currently in Afghanistan, but the deadly terror attacks cannot explain why American forces should still be there 20 years later, according to Biden.

With the president being the fourth to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan, this isn't the first time the country has heard efforts to get them home.

However, folks, including lawmakers from Connecticut, are yet again hopeful.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said in a statement that it's past time for the American military presence in Afghanistan to end.

"President Biden’s decision to bring our remaining troops home from America’s longest war is the right one. More than 2,000 American lives have been lost – and tens of thousands of Americans wounded – fighting terrorists and insurgents and giving the government in Kabul an opportunity to succeed."

Murphy continued: "After twenty years, it’s clear that our continued military presence will not deliver political stability to the country, and the Afghan people must decide their own future. In coordination with our allies and partners, we must execute an orderly withdrawal and begin to normalize our diplomatic and military relationship with Afghanistan. We don’t need a permanent U.S. military footprint in the country to effectively combat terrorism."

Murphy said he looks forward to working with the Biden administration to reshape the country's engagement in the region to better address security challenges after our withdrawal.

Rep. John Larson, who voted against the Iraq War in 2002, applauded Biden’s decision and said service members and their families have sacrificed far too much.

"An endless war is not the solution for Afghanistan or our troops," Larson said in a statement. "Our men and women in uniform have bravely served our country."

Larson continued: "I have been advocating to end the war in Afghanistan for nearly two decades and this is truly a historic change of course... I look forward to working with the Administration to also repeal the 2001 Authorization of Use of Military Force that has kept our troops deployed around the world."

Congressman Joe Courtney also released a statement, saying the plan will bring to an end twenty years of valiant service by our military to protect our homeland.

"The timeline laid out by the Biden Administration allows for the planning and logistics necessary to safely end military intervention, and to broker a power-sharing agreement that reduces the violence that has scarred Afghanistan for far too long," Courtney said. "As a member of the House Armed Services committee, I will work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure a successful execution of this plan."

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.