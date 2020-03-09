Watch LIve: Rally held to protest against Gov. Lamont's decision to extend executive powers

Many say Connecticut's COVID-19 numbers have improved over the last several months and that the state is in a much better place compared to March/April

HARTFORD, Conn — Some state lawmakers are again speaking out against Governor Ned Lamont's decision to extend his executive powers through February 2021.

Gov. Lamont has put in place dozens of COVID-19 related executive orders since March when the first cases were reported. Connecticut's first death related to the illness was reported on March 18th.

Lawmakers say the executive orders have negatively impacted landlords, businesses, and families.

It's a similar message from yesterday as protesters gathered outside of the governor’s mansion.

Many say Connecticut's COVID-19 numbers have improved over the last several months and that the state is in a much better place compared to March/April.

So, they want Connecticut to fully reopen.

“We’ve been under lockdown and executive order for six months and people are fed up with it." said Jonathon Johnson, founder of CT Liberty Rally. "And we have decreasing death rates, decreasing infection rates and we want this executive order to end today."

"We need to sit down with the governors and legislatures from both sides and have a conversation on how we need to move forward," said Rep. Themis Klarides (R-114)

Gov. Lamont responded to the criticism yesterday.

"I welcome everybody’s input, but rather than making it more of a political process, I think what I’d love to do is lead with the science," said Gov. Lamont.