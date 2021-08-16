Connecticut lawmakers react to unrest in Afghanistan

The planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul’s airport, as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban’s takeover.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple people are dead, as the turmoil continues in Afghanistan after the Taliban quickly took over the capital of Kabul.

U.S. troops began pulling out of the Middle Eastern country under the Biden administration after two decades there. On Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden will address the nation about the situation.

That evacuation turned deadly at Kabul’s airport, as thousands tried to flee the Taliban.

Now, American leaders and lawmakers, including those from Connecticut, are responding to the tragic events.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said his "heart is heavy today thinking about the innocent Afghan people who have been caught in the crosshairs of this conflict for decades and now face a devastatingly precarious future."

His statement continued: "My thoughts are also with all the U.S. military families whose lives have been turned upside down by this war. Our priority now needs to be evacuating American personnel and as many of our Afghan partners as humanly possible,” said Murphy. “But I firmly believe that President Biden made the right decision by standing by the Trump administration’s decision to bring our troops home and end the longest war in our nation’s history. Our central mission in Afghanistan—to decimate al Qaeda—was completed long ago. We must maintain counter-terrorism capabilities to make sure al Qaeda in Afghanistan never again presents a threat to the United States, but our twenty year, trillion plus dollar nation-building campaign, crippled by design flaws, cannot continue. I know this is hard for the foreign policy establishment in Washington to accept, but staying another year or five years or ten years wouldn’t have changed that. At the very least, I hope this tragedy allows U.S. policymakers and military leaders to finally learn a lesson about the hubris of sending our military to far off places to try and build modern armies and democratic governments in our mold.”

I'm open the possibility there was a different way to withdraw that wouldn't have led to a quick Taliban victory. But if that's your take today, and you're certain about, then come to the table with specifics on how your alternative would have created a different outcome. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 16, 2021

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said as a parent of two sons who have served during this 20-year war, he has watched in horror over the past 48 hours.

More of his statement made to Connecticut media on Monday is below:

"I've heard horrifying reports about Taliban torture and murder, public flogging of women, and what we're seeing right now is a human tragedy and a humanitarian nightmare. We have an obligation to evacuate the interpreters, guards and others, who have sided and worked with us over these years. But, we also ought to be concerned about the women leaders and activists, the judges and journalists, and others whose lives are literally at risk. They have targets on their backs right now. We need to evacuate people at risk, keep the airport open, provide more flights, increase the number of special immigrant visas and other categories like humanitarian parole, temporary protective status. The U.S. has a moral imperative here to evacuate and protect the people, who have put their lives on the line to protect our troops and who have provided leadership for women. Women and girls are perhaps the most at risk, and leaders and activists, for their cause, should be given that opportunity to leave the country because they have targets on their backs as well."

Rep. John B. Larson

“This is a devastating situation, of which there is no good option. I support President Biden’s decision because endless war is not a solution for Afghanistan or our troops. My heart goes out to the Afghan people as tragedy unfolds in their nation,” said Larson.

“Now is the time to focus on safely evacuating American citizens, allies, and the dedicated Afghan translators. We must work to ensure that everyone is protected, and we have a special obligation to help those who served side-by-side with our diplomats and military so they can find safety in the U.S. I was proud to support the ALLIES Act to increase and streamline the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program.”

“I’m grateful for our brave members of the military who have served in Afghanistan over the last 20 years. They fulfilled the mission of going after the perpetrators of 9/11, including Osama Bin Laden. Our service members and their families have sacrificed dearly. We should continue our intelligence efforts to ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorism again,” said Larson.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he is "thinking and feeling lots of things about Afghanistan."

He added: "Lots to debate for years. What matters most at this moment is that we get our friends & allies out — as many as we can as fast as we can. Taliban promises of amnesty are worthless. We need to rescue everyone we can."

Thinking and feeling lots of things about Afghanistan right now. Lots to debate for years. What matters most at this moment is that we get our friends & allies out — as many as we can as fast as we can. Taliban promises of amnesty are worthless. We need to rescue everyone we can. — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) August 15, 2021

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.