Connecticut lawmakers react to US submarine deal with Australia

The United States Navy has only shared this level of technology one other time -- in 1958.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut officials reacted to President Joe Biden's announcement Monday that Australia will purchase nuclear-powered attack submarines from the U.S.

This comes after growing concern regarding China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in a statement that this deal is historic.

"– big and bold in its critical allied commitment to undersea defense in the Pacific. The agreement is a global investment in Connecticut’s submarine workers, whose skill and dedication are unmatched worldwide. American shipbuilders and sailors will be critical to making AUKUS work — both constructing Virginia Class submarines and training our allies to operate and maintain them."

“Today marks a seminal moment in America’s history, and in the deep, enduring democratic values we share with the U.K., Australia, and all of our allies who uphold peace, prosperity, and the international rule of law,” said Rep. Joe Courtney. “Unfortunately, the strategic environment in Europe and the Indo-Pacific has shifted in a direction that threatens those shared values. The AUKUS security agreement unveiled in September 2021 is an effective, intelligent effort to deter potential conflict in the Indo-Pacific by enhancing Australia’s Navy with nuclear-powered submarines.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said that the announcement is great news for the future of Connecticut’s submarine industry.

"Australia’s purchase of up to five Virginia-class submarines more than justifies Electric Boat’s plans to hire almost 30,000 high-skilled jobs in the next five years. This is a once-in-a-generation undertaking that will fuel tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and bring economic stability to Groton for years to come. I’m proud to see our state play a major role in this historic announcement," said Sen. Murphy.

EB's president also reacted to the announcement.

“We look forward to working with the Navy and our industry partners to... support Australia’s acquisition of nuclear submarines and the development of that country’s shipbuilding infrastructure. The AUKUS agreement underscores the critical role submarines play... and calls attention to the importance of continuing to grow our submarine industrial base here in the United States,” said Kevin Graney, president, General Dynamics Electric Boat.

