State lawmakers head to capital for special session Tuesday

Lawmakers are expected to take up four bills during the session

HARTFORD, Conn — State lawmakers head back to the capital today for the first time in months for a special session.

Governor Lamont signed a proclamation Friday, July 17, calling the Connecticut General Assembly to meet in a special session.

There are four issues they will take up this session:

The first bill is regarding the use of absentee ballots come November for the election.

The second is the police accountability bill that the judiciary committee has been working on over the past month. That bill would have significant changes in the way policing is done in Connecticut.

The third bill is regarding telehealth. Governor Lamont is looking to require insurance companies to continue covering costs for virtual health visits.

Lastly, the fourth bill that would cap the cost of insulin in Connecticut.





In a news conference last week, Governor Lamont’s Chief of Staff addressed how they’ll be following current social distancing guidelines inside the capital.

“The legislative leaders are working collaboratively to figure out how each chamber will be making their determinations, understanding not only our guidelines of social distancing but also our building guidelines," said Paul Mounds.

Of those four bills, the most debated is police accountability. There has been a lot of back-and-forth about qualified immunity.