Connecticut lawmakers meet for second special session this month

One of the focuses of the special session is considering moving the presidential election primary date ahead by four weeks.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A busy day is on deck for Connecticut lawmakers as they consider several pieces of legislation during a special session happening Tuesday.

The special session is the second one called by Gov. Ned Lamont this month. A week prior, Lamont filed a proclamation calling for the legislature to consider the nomination of Nora Dannehy to serve as associate justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

That session was held on Sept. 19, and a public hearing was held the following day by the Judiciary Committee. The committee voted to approve her nomination, and now, for Tuesday's special session, lawmakers are expected to vote on the nomination as well.

On the agenda for the special session regarding legislation, lawmakers are expected to consider authorizing the secretary of the state to retain an election monitor.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office said the goal of having a monitor is to detect and prevent irregularities in the management of election procedures and the conduct of elections in certain municipalities.

Another focus for the special session is Lamont asking the legislature to move the date of Connecticut's presidential primary. That would move it four weeks earlier, going from the last Tuesday in April 2024 to the first Tuesday. Currently, Connecticut is among one of the last states in the nation to hold its presidential preference primary.

“The suggestion to move the date to the first week of April came to my attention at the request of leaders from both major political parties – Democrats and Republicans – who, in a bipartisan show of unity, feel that this shift will benefit all the voters in our state," said Lamont. "I agree with them, and I urge the legislature to approve a bill changing the date so that I can sign it into law and we can make this change in time for the 2024 primaries.”

One thing that's not on the agenda but is still a major focus, especially for state corrections unions, is to address staff safety concerns. The push for attention on safety comes after a series of reported attacks on officers in recent weeks.



"Two of my coworkers were stabbed by an inmate while he was being taken to recreation," said Patrick McGoldrick, a correction officer. "One was stabbed in the neck, narrowly missing his jugular. The other was stabbed in the chest."

Correctional officer Carl Robinson said that officers were "working in fear."

"The staff don't have the resources to keep each other safe or to keep the inmate population safe," said Robinson.

Other pieces of legislation the governor is requesting the legislature to consider during the special session include:



• Legislation extending the term of any incumbent municipal elected official to conform to the beginning of the succeeding term;

• Legislation improving the procedure related to recanvasses;

• Legislation changing the effective date requiring EMS personnel to administer epinephrine using automatic prefilled cartridge injectors, similar automatic injectable equipment, or prefilled vials and syringes; and

• Legislation clarifying that a solicitation over the internet for a contribution to any committee, as defined under the current campaign financing law, shall not be considered an expenditure under the law.

