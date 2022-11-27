Connecticut lawmakers set to convene Monday for special session

HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers will head back to work at the Capitol Monday for a special session. The Connecticut General Assembly was called into special session by Governor Lamont to address several issues that will affect residents this winter.



A special session is a period when the legislative body convenes outside of the normal legislative session.



"We're going to do what we can in our part of the world to help our seniors, help our families, keep Connecticut more affordable, which is why we're doing the gas tax, why we're doing free bus service, why we're doing heating oil assistance" said Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D).



One item on the agenda includes extending the duration of cuts on gasoline taxes, as well as the suspension of fares on all public transit buses.



Connecticut’s 25 cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline and the collection of fares on all public transit buses have been suspended since April 1, 2022. However, both of those measures are set to expire on November 30, according to the governor's office.



Governor Lamont is asking the legislature to approve legislation that extends the full gas tax suspension through December 31, and then phases it back in over a period of five months at five cents per month beginning January 1.



"It costs the state a million dollars a day out of our Special Transportation Fund in order to continue the gas tax holiday. It's important for us, during the time right now while people are getting in the holiday season, while home heating oil is expensive to continue that back and then ladder back up to the traditional gas tax. We also need to invest in transportation," said Sen. Duff (D).



"I think it's important to continue to extend that relief to people while gas prices are still very high. I would like to see it not phased down, but I understand the governor's wishes to sort of ease people back into the higher gas prices, but I think we need to keep an eye on that, if the economy is not recovering, it might be something we want to continue in the future," said Connecticut House of Representatives Republican Minority Leader Vincent Candelora.



The governor is also asking lawmakers to provide funding to extend statewide fare-free bus service through March 30, 2023.



Additionally, Governor Lamont is asking the legislature to approve more funding for the Premium Pay Program for essential workers, a program Republicans hope the legislature will take a more critical look at Monday.



"The hero pay, you know, was grossly underfunded. I think it's an ill-conceived program... I don't really think it goes a long way, giving people a couple hundred dollars. I think we're better off putting that in a program to help with energy assistance," said Rep. Candelora (R). "It really is just a money giveaway based on whether or not you fit this definition."



"This is not an either or. We're trying to help everyone. We're trying to make Connecticut more affordable for all of our residents," said Sen. Duff (D).



Governor Lamont is also asking lawmakers to approve more funding for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP).



"We're putting an additional $30 million into what's called the Low Income Heating Assistance Program, and we're putting $4.5 million more into Operation Fuel. That's going to be a big help for folks," said Sen. Duff (D).