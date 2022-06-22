Connecticut leaders congratulate Mohegan Chief Marilynn Malerba on US Treasurer appointment

Connecticut's top leaders have congratulated Malerba on her appointment since Tuesday's announcement.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mohegan Chief Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba is to be appointed to serve as Treasurer of the United States by President Joe Biden. She will also lead the newly established Office of Tribal and Native Affairs.

Malerba would be the first Native American to hold this position.

Many Connecticut leaders have congratulated Malerba on her appointment since Tuesday's announcement.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement Tuesday shortly after the president's announcement, saying:

“I commend and applaud President Biden’s historic selection of Chief Lynn Malerba to serve as treasurer of the United States. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to public service, most recently as chief of the Mohegan Tribe, where she led with dignity and respect for all. Her appointment is well deserved, and I celebrate yet another Connecticut resident joining the Biden administration in a high-ranking position.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy released a statement Wednesday following the appointment, saying:

“Chief Malerba’s appointment to serve as Treasurer of the United States and lead the Treasury Department’s new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs are historic achievements. As Chief of the Mohegan Tribe, she has fought to uplift Tribal communities in Connecticut and proven herself to be a supremely qualified administrator. I look forward to working with her to ensure we support the growth of Tribal economies and expand economic opportunities for all.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal released a statement on social media Tuesday afternoon, commemorating the appointment.

“A well-deserved recognition for Marilynn Malerba, Mohegan Tribe Lifetime Chief. As Treasurer she'll oversee the new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs and be the 1st Native American to sign our currency. She’s a great public servant, wise leader and treasured friend.”

James Gessner Jr., Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, shared a quote on behalf of the tribe for their fellow Tribal Chief.

“The Mohegan Tribe and its members have benefited tremendously from the leadership of Chief Lynn Malerba, and we are thrilled that she will now bring her expertise, energy, and compassion to the role of Treasurer of the United States.

“This appointment is an honor for her and for our tribe, and it is well-deserved. Lynn has been a trailblazer in the Mohegan community as the first female Chief in our modern history. Prior to that, she served on the Tribal Council including as Chairwoman. She also led our Health and Human Services agency and had a distinguished career as both a healthcare professional and hospital administrator. Her appointment is another positive step by the Biden administration to show inclusiveness with Native Americans and ensure we have a seat at the table of federal government. We congratulate Lynn on this incredible appointment. The Nation will be stronger with her serving in the administration.”

Malerba attended the University of Saint Joseph, where she received a bachelor's in nursing in 1983, and has returned to campus to receive USJ's Distinguished Alumni Nightingale Health Science Award in 2017, as well as to serve several years on the Board of Trustees.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.