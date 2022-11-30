Connecticut LGBTQ+ community, allies applaud Senate approval of Respect for Marriage act

Twelve Republicans crossed the aisle to join democrats to pass the Respect for Marriage Act in the U.S. Senate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Reaction continues to pour in after the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a landmark bill that includes protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

"I think it really means for us that folks are listening," said West Hartford Pride co-chair Johanna Schubert.

However, Schubert also said the approval comes with some difficult reflection.

"Unfortunately, I think it's come at the cost of people's lives and trauma. It's come at the cost of those who are suffering every day under restrictive regulations at schools, in their towns, in their districts," said Schubert.

Twelve Republicans crossed the aisle to join democrats to pass the Respect for Marriage Act in the U.S. Senate.

The purpose of the legislation is to protect same-sex marriage in the case the Supreme Court overturns the 2015 decision that legalized it, Obergefell v. Hodges. The bill also protects interracial marriage.

"At this point, this is all very hypothetical. We don't have any cases in the pipeline so far that would give the court a vehicle, even if it were so inclined to overturn Obergefell," said Jilda Aliotta, associate professor in the department of politics and government at the University of Hartford.

While the measure doesn't prohibit states from banning those marriages, it would force them to recognize such marriages granted by other states.

"It's actually a fairly modest bill," said Aliotta.

"It means that we're moving forward but again, it's a very small step. It doesn't codify marriage equality the way that we hope it would," said Schubert.

Schubert is now hoping the step leads to greater action to implement more protections— a journey she continues to embrace.

"We continue making those strides forward and engaging those who want to have the conversation, especially those who don't agree with us," said Schubert.

Next, the bill will go to the U.S. House of Representatives for a vote. After that, it goes to President Joe Biden's desk, who said he would "proudly" sign the bill into law.

